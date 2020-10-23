New Parliament Building to be Ready by October 2022

Here are a few features that the new parliament will boast of:

Complete digital infrastructure to enable a paperless operation

Grand Constitution Hall, showcasing India’s democratic heritage

A lounge and a library for MPs

Committee Rooms, Dining Areas and abundant parking space

One of the most significant changes in the new parliament building would be its increased capacity. While Lok Sabha will have a seating capacity of 888 members instead of the present 543, Rajya Sabha will have a seating capacity of 384, up from 245.