Who is Hemant Nagrale, Man Replacing Param Bir Singh as Mumbai CP?

Amid heightened pressure on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and the police force over the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case, Hemant Nagrale has taken over as the new Commissioner of Mumbai Police after Param Bir Singh’s transfer on Wednesday, 17 March.

Along with the controversy over the case of explosives being discovered outside Antilia (Ambani residence), which is now being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Nagrale has taken charge while the Mumbai police is handling several high-profile cases of political relevance, including the fake TRP scam involving Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami.

However, Nagrale himself is known to have tackled several tedious cases in the past.