Neeraj Caste Murder: Four of Wife's Relatives Arrested in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Police on Saturday, 21 May, arrested four persons, including a minor, and are on the lookout for two others for the murder of a 22-year-old youth over an inter-caste love marriage.

The arrests were made a day after Neeraj Panwar was hacked to death in full public view at the Begum Bazar area.

The police said that five relatives of Sanjana, who married Neeraj last year, murdered him. The accused attacked Neeraj with knives and a boulder when he was on a bike along with his grandfather on the night of Friday, 20 May. He sustained severe injuries which led to his death.