Over 1.75 Lakh Rape Cases in India Between 2014-18: NCRB

Over 1.75 lakh rape cases were reported in the country between 2014-18 with Madhya Pradesh registering the highest number of cases all through this period, the latest NCRB data shows.

The maximum of 38,947 such cases across the country were registered in 2016. In 2014, 36,739 rape cases were reported, while 34,094 cases were registered in 2015, the data compiled by the central agency under the Union Home Ministry stated.

In 2018, 33,356 rapes were recorded across the country, up from 32,559 in 2017, the data said.