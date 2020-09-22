NCP-Shiv Sena’s Take on Farm Bills in Rajya Sabha

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said in the House: “Can the government guarantee that farmers' suicides will stop once the bill is passed? Will farmers' income really double?” He also raised a question on the PM’s comment which said that “the MSP will not be closed.” He asked why did Minister Harsimrat Kaur resign from the post of Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Industries if that was the case?

After seeing such determination, it seemed that the Shiv Sena would fight till the end to stop this bill, but they walked out before the decision was made.

When The Quint asked Sanjay Raut the reason for this, he said: