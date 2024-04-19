National Civil Services Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance & Quotes

National Civil Services Day is celebrated in India on 21 April every year. This day is dedicated to the civil servants and provides an opportunity for them to rededicate themselves to the citizens' service. The first Civil Services Day was first held in Vigyan Bhawan on 21 April 2006. The day was first introduced by Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel in 1947. He referred to civil servants as the 'steel frame of India' in his inspiring speech.
The first batch of civil servants in Independent India was addressed by Vallabh Bhai Patel. To show appreciation for the civil servants, the Prime Minister of India gives out a medal, scroll, and a cash amount of Rs 100,000 to the individuals. If a group is involved, the total amount is Rs 500,000 with a maximum of Rs 100,000 per person. For an organization, the cash limit is Rs 500,000.
National Civil Services Day 2024 Date in India
This year, National Civil Services Day in India will be celebrated on Sunday, 21 April 2024.
National Civil Services Day 2024 Theme
The theme of National Civil Services Day 2024 is not known yet.
History of National Civil Services Day
National Civil Services is dedicated to honoring the civil servants and is also used to reflect on the importance of administrative jobs in the growth of the country. The foundation of civil services in India can be traced back to the British period when the British East India Company civilian staff were involved in administrative jobs. They were known as 'Public Servants' as they played a key role in the integration of the princely states into the Indian Union.
The first ever National Civil Services in India was celebrated on 21 April 2006. It was recognized to commemorate the first home minister of India - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. A significant achievement in the history of civil services in India was made by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He is widely known as the 'Iron Man of India' for his role in integrating the princely states into the Indian Union. He is also considered to be one of the founding fathers of the Indian civil services.
Significance of National Civil Services Day
Civil Services Day is celebrated every year on 21 April in India. This day is dedicated to honoring the civil servants and ensuring their contributions to the nation’s development and prosperity. The day also serves as a reminder of the importance of public service and encourages civil servants to continue working with dedication and commitment.
The significance of Civil Services Day lies in recognizing and appreciating the efforts of civil servants towards the development of the country. The day is observed to commemorate the event when the first Home Minister of Independent India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel addressed the probationers of Administrative Services Officers in 1947, at Metcalf House, Delhi. He referred to civil servants as the ‘steel frame of India’ in his speech. This meant that civil servants, who work at various levels of the government, play a pivotal role in supporting the country’s administrative system.
National Civil Services Day Quotes by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
In India subversive association known as the Communist Party we have, by our vigilance and the effective counter-measures taken from time to time succeeded in strictly localizing these activities.
In this country which won the freedom only yesterday, it is impossible to make progress unless we first restore order. On the top of it came partition which made our task difficult.
The first requirement in the country was external and internal security. You cannot have any plan unless there is security.
We must review the extent of the action taken, the success or failure achieved for ensuring final and complete annihilation of those subversive forces.
One can take the path of revolution but the revolution should not give a shock to the society. There is no place for violence in revolution.
Non-violence has to be observed in thought, word and deed. The measure of our non-violence will be the measure of our success.
Satyagraha is not a creed for the weak or the cowardly.
Gandhi's ten lines had greater force than a hundred- page memorandum.
The stiffer the opponent the more should our affection go out to him. That is the significance of Satyagraha.
The war started by Mahatmaji is against two things-the Government and secondly against one self. The former kind of war is closed, but the latter shall never cease. It is meant for self-purification.
