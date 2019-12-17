Muzaffarpur Woman, Set Ablaze for Resisting Rape, Dies in Hospital

Meanwhile, the woman's family has demanded an assurance of justice from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar before she is cremated.

The woman’s father, while talking to ANI, said, “We demand justice. Police should take appropriate action.”

Meanwhile, her brother-in-law said, “We want the chief minister to come and assure us of justice in the case,” reported Hindustan Times.

The woman's brother-in-law has also demanded security for the family members and sought that his wife, an auxiliary nursing midwife (ANM) at Bairiya in Sitamarhi, be transferred to Muzaffarpur so that she could be with her two children, who were witnesses in the case.

Earlier, the Muzaffarpur district administration had assured to bear the entire cost of treatment of the woman.