Kisan Mahapanchayat: Why Show of Unity in Muzaffarnagar Mustn't be Overestimated

It took till January 2021 for Naresh Tikait to apologise. He said he was sorry for letting his Muslim brothers down. Till then the Tikait brothers hadn't apologised for the mahapanchayat and how it boosted the tension in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts.

They had put out an appeal for peace, after the police began to investigate their role in instigating the violence. Naresh Tikait had urged the Muslims to not leave their villages and assured them of protection. Rakesh Tikait had told The Hindu, "Our first priority is to help people return. Outsiders attacked and destroyed harmony here," Rakesh had said.

Karigayor Mohammad, who lives in Nagla buzurg and is an agricultural labourer, said something similar. "They realised they made a mistake and apologised. However, we need to come together to keep the BJP out of power," the 50-year-old said.

Then we spoke to 60-year-old Mohd Ilyas, who said that he and all Muslims are wary of the BKU, but they do not see any option but to support them. "We cannot do much. Our unity is more a consequence of our shared economic distress than anything else. The BJP does not want to see Muslims being prosperous," Ilyas said, while the people around him nodded. He then requested he not be photographed. "Kya zaroorat hai photo lene ki, sach bata diya maine aapko jo log nahi bolenge. (What is the point of taking the photo, I have told you the truth that no one else will)," he said as he smiled, waved and walked towards the grounds.