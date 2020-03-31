3 Nurses in 2 Mumbai Private Hospitals Test Positive for COVID-19
Three nurses at two private hospitals in Mumbai have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. One of the nurses at Jaslok Hospital and two others at Wockhardt Hospital tested positive for COVID-19 after treating asymptomatic patients who were admitted for other ailments, reported The Times of India.
The two other nurses who were at Wokhardt hospital worked together to treat a 70-year-old patient who had suffered from a heart attack, reported TOI. In this case too, the patient did not show any symptoms initially but developed fever a few days after undergoing an angioplasty.
The nurses are reportedly in good health and are undergoing treatment for COVID-19.
At least four doctors in Mumbai have been infected with the novel coronavirus so far. Mumbai’s Saifee hospital has already been sealed after an 85-year-old doctor tested positive for coronavirus and died. His son, too, tested positive for COVID-19.
