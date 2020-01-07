Protest Against JNU Violence at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan Called Off

Earlier, hundreds of people, including students, women and senior citizens - who assembled at the iconic Gateway of India since Sunday midnight - demanded action against those behind the JNU violence and resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi on Sunday, 5 January, as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus. Nearly 34 people were injured in the violence.