QMumbai: Review of Elgar Parishad Cases; Fadnavis Writes to CM

A month after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar demanded a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the arrests of writers and activists involved in Elgar Parishad, connecting them to the Bhima-Koregaon violence in Pune on 1 January 2018, the state government on Thursday started reviewing the cases filed by the Pune Police.

Besides two charge sheets filed by the police, the government has reportedly asked the Pune Police to reveal the source of the letter allegedly found with arrested activist Rona Wilson, which the police used as key evidence against the activists.

(Source: Hindustan Times)