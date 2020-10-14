Mumbai Metro to Start Operations in Phased Manner, Starting 15 Oct

Mumbai Metro will begin operations starting Thursday, 15 October, in a graded manner with COVID precautions in place, as part of Maharashtra government's fresh 'Begin Again' guidelines, ANI reported.

The services were shut since 23 March due the lockdown imposed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government and private libraries will also be allowed to be open from Thursday. Weekly Bazaars have also been permitted to run.

Meanwhile, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions in the state will remain closed for students and regular class activity till 31 October, the government notified.