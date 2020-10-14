Mumbai Metro to Start Operations in Phased Manner, Starting 15 Oct

The services were shut due the lockdown imposed since March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Quint
Updated
India
1 min read
Mumbai Metro. Image used for representational purpose.
i

Mumbai Metro will begin operations starting Thursday, 15 October, in a graded manner with COVID precautions in place, as part of Maharashtra government's fresh 'Begin Again' guidelines, ANI reported.

The services were shut since 23 March due the lockdown imposed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government and private libraries will also be allowed to be open from Thursday. Weekly Bazaars have also been permitted to run.

Meanwhile, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions in the state will remain closed for students and regular class activity till 31 October, the government notified.

Also Read
Mumbai Metro: Committee Says No To Shifting Aarey Colony Shed Site
Mumbai Metro: Committee Says No To Shifting Aarey Colony Shed Site

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!