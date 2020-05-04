In Mumbai's Wockhardt hospital, a 34-year-old doctor has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a 44-year-old male COVID-19 patient in the ICU ward.Agripada police have said that the accused, an MD who had completed his education at Navi Mumbai Medical College, had been recruited by the hospital on 30 April, the same day the patient was admitted, according to The Indian Express.The alleged incident took place at around 9:30 am on 1 May, Friday, the report stated.An FIR has been registered in the matter, based upon the complaint of the hospital authorities, under Sections 377 (unnatural offences), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of diseases endangering life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of diseases endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code.4 Assault Cop at COVID-19 ‘Red Zone’ Checkpoint in Jammu, BookedIncident on Doctor’s Second Day at Work"We have registered the case on the basis of what the HR manager has said in his statement. He told us that the accused was interviewed on 28 and 29 April following which he was hired by the hospital, and 30 April was his first day at work. He committed the offence on the second day,” a police officer told The Indian Express.According to senior police inspector Savlaram Agwane of Agripada station, the accused has not been arrested or interrogated so far.Fearing that he might also be infected with COVID-19, the police has placed the accused doctor under home quarantine in his apartment in Thane.After entering the patient's room in the ICU on the 10th floor on 1 May, the complaint states that the accused made physical advances that the patient tried to resist."The patient raised an alarm when the doctor assaulted him and staffers who were stationed outside went inside the room," an officer told The Indian Express.The hospital in a statement issued on Sunday, said that the accused has been terminated. “The doctor was on his first day of duty, having joined the previous day. Following the receipt of information of misconduct and as per protocol, the administration immediately informed the police. The services of the doctor were terminated.”(With inputs from The Indian Express)‘Sexually Harassed, Abused Over Caste’: AIIMS Doc Attempts Suicide We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)