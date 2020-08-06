Mumbai’s Colaba Receives Highest Single-Day Rainfall in 64 Years

In a matter of six days, Mumbai received 64 percent of the total amount of rain that was expected to lash the financial capital in the month of August, with areas in south Mumbai being affected the most.

Located at the very southern tip of Mumbai, Colaba, which houses iconic landmarks like Gateway of India and the Taj Mahal Hotel, received the highest amount of single-day rainfall in the last 64 years on Wednesday, 5 August.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Thursday said that “Mumbai city and suburbs are very likely to receive few spells of moderate to heavy rainfall (1-2 cm/hr) during next 3- 4 hrs. accompanied with strongwinds reaching 60-70 kmph occasionally gusting to 80 kmph hrs. during next 3-4 hrs . Possibility of thunder/lightning in some areas.”