Mumbai’s Colaba Receives Highest Single-Day Rainfall in 64 Years
In the last six days, Mumbai received 64% of the rainfall expected in August.
In a matter of six days, Mumbai received 64 percent of the total amount of rain that was expected to lash the financial capital in the month of August, with areas in south Mumbai being affected the most.
Located at the very southern tip of Mumbai, Colaba, which houses iconic landmarks like Gateway of India and the Taj Mahal Hotel, received the highest amount of single-day rainfall in the last 64 years on Wednesday, 5 August.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Thursday said that “Mumbai city and suburbs are very likely to receive few spells of moderate to heavy rainfall (1-2 cm/hr) during next 3- 4 hrs. accompanied with strongwinds reaching 60-70 kmph occasionally gusting to 80 kmph hrs. during next 3-4 hrs . Possibility of thunder/lightning in some areas.”
News agency ANI reported that rains flooded several parts of the city, including Nair Hospital.
While the city and its adjoining areas are likely to see gradual decrease in intensity of rainfall over the next 24 hours, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has advised residents to keep indoors.
Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has suspended judicial proceedings for the day owing to an acute shortage of staff caused by disruption in train services.
As hard they may have tried, rains couldn’t dampen the spirit of humanity, as a commuter in Wadala rescued a kitten and took it home.
