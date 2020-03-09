Mujib Year Event, for Which Modi Had to Visit B’desh, Postponed

"We will convey about the rearrangement of the planned opening of the celebrations to the foreign dignitaries, leaving it to them if they would come," Momen added.

His made these remarks after attending a meeting on the 'Mujib Year' celebrations chaired by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, according to PTI.

Hasina directed the organisers to scale down the planned festivities, but the new venue for the inauguration of the celebrations is yet to be decided, chief coordinator of the celebration committee Kamal Abdul Naser told reporters.