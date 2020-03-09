Mujib Year Event, for Which Modi Had to Visit B’desh, Postponed
Bangladesh on Sunday, 8 March, decided to postpone the birth centenary celebrations of its founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to attend, after three coronavirus cases were detected in the country.
The year-long celebrations were scheduled to be declared open during the massive festivities at the National Parade Ground in Dhaka on 17 March.
"We will convey about the rearrangement of the planned opening of the celebrations to the foreign dignitaries, leaving it to them if they would come," Momen added.
His made these remarks after attending a meeting on the 'Mujib Year' celebrations chaired by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, according to PTI.
Hasina directed the organisers to scale down the planned festivities, but the new venue for the inauguration of the celebrations is yet to be decided, chief coordinator of the celebration committee Kamal Abdul Naser told reporters.
Along with Modi, Bangladesh has also invited former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee and Nepal's President Bidhya Devi Bhandari to address an extraordinary parliamentary session to mark the celebrations.
Naser said the foreign dignitaries were now expected to join the Mujib Year celebrations at a convenient time during the year-long celebrations.
The infections, the first reported cases in the country, have come four days after Dhaka restricted entry of the people from major coronavirus-prone countries without a virus-free medical certificate.
During the visit, Prime Minister Modi was expected to assuage Bangladesh's concerns over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the NRC, PTI quoted sources in New Delhi as saying.
PM Modi was also planning to hold bilateral talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart and Mujib's daughter.
The protesters demanded that Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Hasina call off PM Modi's visit.
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla was in Bangladesh earlier this month and during his visit, he had assured Bangladesh that the updation of the National Register of Citizens will have "no implications" for its people, asserting that it is a process that is "entirely internal" to the country.
In December last year, Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Home Minister Khan had cancelled their visits to India over the situation following the passage of the citizenship bill by Parliament.
Dhaka was also ostensibly upset following the roll out of the NRC in Assam even as India conveyed to it that the issue was an internal matter of the country.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )