Architect of India's Green Revolution, Scientist MS Swaminathan Dies at 98

Celebrated agriculture Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan passed away at the age of 98 in Chennai on Thursday, 28 September. Swaminathan, who was also referred to as the father of India's Green Revolution, is survived by his three daughters.

Swaminathan was born to MK Sambasivan, a surgeon, and Parvati Thangammal in Tamil Nadu's Kumbakonam on 7 August 1925.