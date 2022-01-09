MP High Court Issues Stay on Transfer of Children From Missionary Run Orphanage

This order was given on the appeal of St Francis orphanage against the CWC, Sagar’s order to shift three children between 2-6 years old from the orphanage to one Maatru Chhaya Sevabharti Shishugrih.

The lawyer debating for the St Francis orphanage while talking to The Quint said, “The orphanage was registered already in 2015 under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and my client had submitted an application to renew the licence after five years as stipulated by the law. The renewal application was submitted in June 2021 three months prior to the expiry date in September, but it wasn’t renewed. Now they issued the notice to evict the children stating that my orphanage is not registered.”

The district collector of Sagar Deepak Arya refuted the claims of forceful eviction and said, “The permissions of the institution weren’t up to the mark. There was a question by an MLA in the Vidhan Sabha asking how an institution, which doesn't have permission can run a shelter home and so the action was taken by the administration.”