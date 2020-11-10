Move HC, Says SC on Delhi Govt’s Plea for More ICU Covid Beds

The Delhi government's plea stressing the urgent need for keeping more ICU beds for COVID patients in view of cases increasing every day failed to move the Supreme Court which on Tuesday, 10 November declined to lift the Delhi High Court's stay on the order to reserve 80 percent ICU beds in private hospitals for such patients.

The apex court asked the city government to move the high court, which is slated to hear the matter on 27 November, 2020.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, representing the Delhi government, contended before a vacation bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and BR Gavai that the Diwali festivities and mingling of persons during this period may see a huge spike in COVID cases.