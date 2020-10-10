Hindu Rao Strike: Govt to Move COVID Patients to its Own Facility

The Delhi government on Saturday, 10 October ordered shifting of all COVID-19 patients from Hindu Rao Hospital to its own facilities, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

The decision comes days after resident doctors and nurses of Hindu Rao hospital have threatened to go on a strike from Sunday, 11 October. They have alleged that they have not been paid salaries from July.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain in a media briefing said, “Doctors and staff of Hindu Rao Hospital have called for a strike Sunday onwards. There are COVID-19 patients being treated at the hospital. We have directed that all the patients be shifted to Delhi government hospitals. They can go to any of the hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, whichever is closer,” reported Hindustan Times.