9 More Infants Die in Kota Hospital, December Toll Rises to 100

At least nine more infants have died in the last two days of December at the JK Lon hospital in Rajasthan’s Kota, taking the death toll to 100 for the month, officials said on Wednesday, 1 January.

The death of 10 children at the government-run hospital during a 48-hour period on 23-24 December had triggered criticism by Opposition and a visit by a team from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

Four children died on 30 December and five on 31 December, all mainly due to low birth weight, hospital superintendent Dr Suresh Dulara said.

Hospital authorities, however, said the number of deaths reported at the health facility has witnessed decline since 2014, when 1,198 children died.