'Found 1 Day Before Collapse That Bridge Was Reopened': Morbi Municipality Chief

“The raw material used for repairing the bridge can only be produced by a specialised company. Nothing is happening to this bridge for at least 8-10 years,” said Jaysukhbhai Patel, Managing Director of the Oreva Group, on 26 October, while inaugurating the “repaired” Jhoolta Pull in Gujarat’s Morbi.

Four days later, tragedy struck, and the colonial era suspension cable-bridge collapsed on 30 October. At least 141 people died, including 56 minors, and 93 people are seriously injured and undergoing treatment.