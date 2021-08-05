Monsoon Session: Houses Adjourned Till 2 pm Amid Oppn Uproar Over Pegasus
Opposition parties plan to corner the government over the issues of Pegasus reports, farm laws, and inflation.
Amid continuing Opposition protests over the Pegasus surveillance row, among other issues, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the second time on Thursday, 5 August, till 2 pm.
Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs.
Several Opposition parties plan to corner the government over the issues of Pegasus reports, farm laws, and inflation amid days of logjam in both the Houses of Parliament, which have mostly seen suspensions without much business being conducted in the Monsoon Session.
On Wednesday, six TMC MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the day, for holding placards and "disorderly behaviour".
Commenting on the suspension, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, “They (TMC MPs) are conspiring to tarnish Parliament with their legacy of violence. They resorted to vandalism. They're trying to repeat Bengal violence in Parliament. This is fit case to end membership of such MPs”, news agency ANI reported.
The MPs included Dola Sen, Nadimul Haque, Arpita Ghosh, Mausam Noor, Shanta Chhetri, and Abir Ranjan Biswas.
Both the Houses were earlier adjourned till noon, as the Monsoon Session continues to see Opposition MPs protesting, while seeking debate on Pegasus and on Centre’s contentious farm laws.
Earlier, Congress MP Manish Tewari gave the notice to move a motion for the adjournment of Lok Sabha over the Pegasus surveillance row.
Reacting to the protests, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP, Mahesh Jethmalani said, “As a first-time MP, I'm disappointed. Some serious action should be taken. I hope they file a case under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act against these people,” ANI reported.
(With inputs from ANI)
