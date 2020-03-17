PM to Participate in Birth Anniversary of Mujibur Rahman Via Video
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the birth centenary celebrations of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Bangladesh on Tuesday, 17 March via video link.
The year-long celebrations were scheduled to open amid massive festivities at the National Parade Ground in Dhaka on 17 March and was expected to be attended by several foreign dignitaries, including Modi. But it will be without any public gatherings due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Prime Minister's Office said on Monday, 16 March that Modi would participate in the "birth centenary celebrations of 'Jatir Pita' Bangabandhu, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, tomorrow via video conferencing".
But it was put off after the commemorative programmes were deferred due to detection of coronavirus cases in the neighbouring country, which rose to five.
Bangladesh on Monday closed all education institutions till March-end and imposed a ban on the entry of Europeans and travellers from several countries, including India, as part of measures to combat the deadly COVID-19. Earlier, Modi's visit to Brussels this month to hold a summit meeting with the European Union had also been postponed in wake of the new coronavirus.
He is considered to be the driving force behind the independence of Bangladesh and has been given the title of "Bangabandhu". His daughter, Sheikh Hasina, is the current prime minister of Bangladesh.
