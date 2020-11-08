Ministry of Shipping To Be Renamed, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 8 November said that the Ministry of Shipping is being renamed as the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

PM Modi was inaugurating a Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira near Surat and Ghogha in Bhavnagar district via video conferencing, that will reduce the 375-km road distance between Bhavnagar and Surat to 90-km by sea route, reported news agency PTI.