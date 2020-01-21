CCTV Footage Shows Cop ‘Stealing’ Two Packets of Milk in Noida

CCTV footage from a milk supply shop, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh purportedly shows a police officer stealing two packets of milk from an open crate outside the shop on Tuesday, 21 January.

In the video, someone in a police uniform can be seen next to crates of milk, opening the lid of one of the crates and taking two packets of milk as he walks back to the police vehicle. He then hands over a packet of milk to his colleague, not seen in the video, in the car.

The Noida Police has responded to the video, saying that an investigation to identify the cop will be undertaken.