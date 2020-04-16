Migrant Crisis: Scribe Gets Bail; 10 People Sent to Police Custody

Kulkarni was produced before a magistrate in Bandra on Thursday where the police sought his custody.

The court, however, refused the police's plea and remanded Kulkarni in judicial custody, following which his advocate Subodh Desai filed a bail application. After hearing brief arguments, the court granted him bail on a surety of Rs 15,000.

The police booked Kulkarni under Indian Penal Code Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 505(b) (intent to cause fear or alarm among public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the state or against public tranquility), and provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act.