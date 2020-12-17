TMC Defies IPS Officer Order, Dares Centre to Impose Prez Rule
Banerjee had slammed the BJP government for their “blatant misuse of emergency provision of IPS Cadre Rule 1954.”
Trinamool Congress on Thursday, 17 December said that the government of West Bengal will not release the three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers from their state service on Centre’s orders, and dared the central government to impose President’s rule in the state, PTI reported.
The Ministry of Home Affairs had reportedly asked three IPS officers from West Bengal to be relieved from their state postings and transferred to Central postings. Responding to this, CM Mamata Banerjee had described the order as “unacceptable” and being “against the basic tenets of the federal structure.”
Bholanath Pandey was asked to transfer to Bureau of Police Research and Development as the Superintendent of Police, Rajeev Mishra to Indo-Tibetan Border Police as Inspector General and Praveen Tripathi has been asked to transfer to The Sashastra Seema Bal.
While the MHA informed the government of West Bengal that according to IPS cadre rules, Centre prevails over state in cases of dispute, Banerjee slammed the central government for their “colourable exercise of power and blatant misuse of emergency provision of IPS Cadre Rule 1954,” in a tweet.
She wrote, “This act is nothing but a deliberate attempt to encroach upon state’s jurisdiction and demoralise the serving officers in WB,” adding, “We wouldn’t allow this brazen attempt by the Centre to control the state machinery by proxy! West Bengal is not going to cow-down in front of expansionist and undemocratic forces (sic).”
The three IPS officers were asked transfer to central postings one day after an alleged attack on BJP president JP Nadda's convoy near Kolkata last week, NDTV reported.
(inputs from ANI, PTI and NDTV)
