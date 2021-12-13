Men Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' Shoot at Crowd in MP Wedding, 1 Dead
An FIR was lodged against eleven persons and four people have been arrested so far.
A group of men chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' barged into a wedding in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur and fired shots, killing a man identified as Devi Lal Meena on Sunday, 12 December.
Videos of the incident captured the attacker, dressed in red pullover and wearing sunglasses, wielding a revolver.
According to Sunil Pandey, SP Mandsaur, an FIR was lodged against eleven persons and four have been arrested in the matter so far. "Investigation and identification of the rest is under process," he stated.
Speaking to The Quint, the SP added:
"There was a marriage function being organised by the supporters of Baba Rampal in Bhesoda Mandi village. Most of the supporters, nearly 300 in numbers, were from outside and the villagers of Bhesoda Mandi were objecting to the whole function. A tussle broke out during which a man who was carrying a piston opened fire. One person was killed on the spot."
Meena was a resident of Jamuniya village, situated in the Shamgarh police station area of Mandsaur district, and had been elected the sarpanch of the village twice. Meena was also supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Meena's son, Kishor Meena spoke to The Quint and said, "My father had gone to a marriage function and some goons came there and started beating the people. We aren't familiar with the person who shot but we are hearing that one Shailendra Ojha has shot my father. My father had never even hurt a fly and he was shot dead."
He asserted, "We won't cremate him, won't do the final rites until those who killed my father are arrested and are punished. We want SP and Collector to come here and nab the perpetrators."
Later in the day, a protest condemning the attack was organised in the city.
As per reports, Devi Lal Meena was hit with a bullet in his chest, and died while being taken to Kota Hospital.
