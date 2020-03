Men Attacked in Meghalaya for Practicing ‘Witchcraft’, 1 Dead

A total of 27 people, including two minors, were arrested on Monday night in connection with the incident at Pashang village, when the nine picnickers were attacked with sticks, iron rods and stones while they were returning to Shillong in a vehicle, police said.

Rumours were doing the rounds that a group of cult worshippers was moving around in the area in a car, they said.

"The group had gone to Syntung for picnic and on their way back to Shillong on Sunday night, they were waylaid by the mob near Pashang area and assaulted," Assistant Inspector General of Police Gabriel Iangrai said.