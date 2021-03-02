‘Media Leak Probe Worse Than That of Petty Theft’: HC Raps Police

Asif Iqbal Tanha had filed a writ petition alleging that several media channels, including Zee News, had in their reports referred to facts from Tanha’s “Disclosure Statement”. He had also said that the broadcast of information from the said document by these media channels prejudiced his right to a free and fair trial, as well as subjected him to a media trial.

Advocate Siddharth Aggarwal, appearing for Tanha, had pointed out that the Disclosure Statement would anyway not be relied on in a court of law, and yet it had “been put out there even before the first ball is played in the court”.

Tanha had sought the said news reports to be taken down and a probe to be initiated into why this information was leaked in the first place.