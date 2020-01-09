‘Nothing Has Changed:’ Dancer on 1-Yr Since #Metoo Rocked Margazhi

Her performance ‘Still I Rise’ inspired by Maya Angelou’s poem, is testament to her experimental work. The act premiered at Palo Alto in California in May last year and she has performed it around the world several times.

Using Bharatanatyam, theatre, spoken word and music, Subramanian transports the audience into Draupadi’s world, but in our current context. She weaves imaginary conversations with Sita and Radha and talks of the crimes perpetuated against women even today. She even mentions Nirbhaya, the young girl who was brutally gang-raped in New Delhi.

“I didn't want to show the disrobing of Draupadi which we have all seen, that is, to show her in a weakened state. Instead, in my oration and dance, I showed the violation that happens every day to us all over the world,” she said.