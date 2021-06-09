‘7 Days Were Hell’: MC Kode’s Mother Relieved As He is Found in MP

“I feel on top of the world. These seven days were literally like hell, like a journey to hell. We had no clue if this would end or not and suddenly we got this news. I can not even begin to tell you how happy and relieved I am that my son is alive and fine and going to be back,” Deepa Tiwari, MC Kode’s mother, speaks to The Quint a short while after being told that her son would be brought back to Delhi by the morning of 10 June from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district.

Tiwari does not know how or why Aditya was found in Jabalpur. “I do not know why he was found there, I have not spoken to him yet. I only got to know when a police officer called, he did not provide details of how he was tracked to Jabalpur. I will know better later,” she said.