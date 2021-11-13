Mayawati's Mother Ramrati Passes Away at the Age of 92
Mayawati is presently on her way to her mother's residence in Delhi.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national President Mayawati’s mother Ramrati passed away on Saturday, 13 November. She was 92 years old.
As per a press note shared on Mayawati’s Twitter handle, her mother was being treated at a hospital in Delhi when she passed away.
As per the press note, Mayawati is presently on her way to her mother's residence in Delhi, and the final rites will be carried out after the family of the deceased assemble in Delhi.
Mayawati’s father Prabhudayal had passed away nearly a year ago on 19 November 2020.
