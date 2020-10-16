Mathura Court Admits Krishna Janmabhoomi Plea 

A local court in Mathura on Friday, 16 October, admitted a plea that seeks to remove a mosque adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi.

The court of district judge Sadhna Rani Thakur has fixed 18 November as the next date of hearing in the case.

Earlier in October, a civil court in Mathura had dismissed a plea seeking order to remove the Shahi Idgah Mosque. The petitioner had alleged that it was built over Krishna Janmabhoomi.