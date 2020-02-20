Mannequin Cops Lay Bare Bengaluru’s Overstretched Police Force
For more than two months now, well-dressed mannequins have been masquerading as police officers in Bengaluru city. Initially placed at busy junctions to be a deterrent to commuters violating traffic rules, these dummies have now been promoted to law and order duties. On the instruction of commissioner, police are now deploying mannequins dressed in Khaki at places frequented by women to ‘keep them safe’.
While it is hailed as a cost-effective, innovative ‘force multiplier’ by some, others claim that after the initial novelty, the project has become an ineffective street show. Even the police department is divided over the effectiveness of the the project.
Senior Cops Want to Expand; Juniors Unsure
City joint commissioner (traffic) BR Ravikanthe Gowda said he came up with the idea after observing motorists putting on helmets, drivers fastening their seat belts and stopping using mobile phones after they spot traffic police from a distance.
While senior officers are all for the project, the mid-level officers have mixed feelings about it. A traffic officer said that since these mannequins were not very costly, any good that comes out of their ‘deployment’ is a bonus. He doesn’t feel it makes a huge different. “If it makes few people follow traffic rules, that’s good,” he said.
But a sub-inspector posted in Bengaluru’s Central Business District (CBD) said people are getting used to the mannequins. “Initially there was a surprise element but over a period of time it is wearing out. And most importantly, more than preventing offences we need support in managing the traffic. These mannequins can’t do that,” said the officer.
The senior leadership feels the project is successful. “Instead of putting the cameras on the mannequins, placing them in stationary locations on the streets would help more,” added the officer.
Lack of Manpower Remains a Crisis for Police Force
Initiatives like mannequins have been criticised for being used to sweep under the rug the issue of fundamental flows in policing in the city, starting with the lack of manpower.
According to Bengaluru police’s records, traffic police have a sanctioned strength of 5,262, but they are 600 police officers short this required number. But this is only the tip of the iceberg.
According to the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), even this sanctioned strength is inadequate. The BPR&D categorises Bengaluru as an A category city (population more than 50 lakh and vehicular population more than 20 lakh), which requires one cop for every 700 vehicles.
Can’t Train More Than 3,200 Cops a Year
In July 2019, the Karnataka High Court had called out the sorry state of affairs, after a report was submitted to the HC stating there were 16,833 vacancies in the police department.
The government has been claiming they will fast-track recruitment, but the state lacks training facilities. At present, Karnataka police can only 3,200 recruits in all the police training schools in the state.
