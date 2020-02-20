Mannequin Cops Lay Bare Bengaluru’s Overstretched Police Force

For more than two months now, well-dressed mannequins have been masquerading as police officers in Bengaluru city. Initially placed at busy junctions to be a deterrent to commuters violating traffic rules, these dummies have now been promoted to law and order duties. On the instruction of commissioner, police are now deploying mannequins dressed in Khaki at places frequented by women to ‘keep them safe’.

While it is hailed as a cost-effective, innovative ‘force multiplier’ by some, others claim that after the initial novelty, the project has become an ineffective street show. Even the police department is divided over the effectiveness of the the project.