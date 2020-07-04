Mangalyaan Captures Image of Mars’ Biggest Moon Phobos: ISRO

The Mars Colour Camera (MCC) onboard the Mars Orbiter Mission, known as Mangalyaan, has captured the image of Phobos, the closest and biggest moon of Mars, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Friday, 3 July.

The image was captured on 1 July, when the probe was around 7,200 km from Mars and around 4,200 km from Phobos, the organisation said.

"Spatial resolution of the image is 210 m. This is a composite image generated from six MCC frames and has been colour corrected," ISRO said in a statement.