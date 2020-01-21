Mangaluru Cops Send Notices to Kerala Residents Over Anti-CAA Stir

The Mangaluru Police have begun issuing notices to people from Kerala, including minors, accusing them of involvement in the violence that erupted in Mangaluru on 19 December during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Police say that over 2,000 people have been identified so far and the Mangaluru North police alone have already issued notices to around 600 people from Kerala.

Notices have been issued to government employees, bank employees, and even minors living in the border areas of Kerala and Karnataka, who were allegedly present in Mangaluru on 19 December, Deccan Herald reported.

“Notices have been issued to people living in areas between Manjeshwar and Calicut, who were present in Mangaluru. We have obtained phone numbers from mobile towers at protest sites for 19 December, and have identified over 2,000 people, who are from Kerala. We have issued notices to them to prove that they were not part of the protest,” said Deputy SP Gaonkar, the former investigating officer in the case. The case was handed over to the CID on 11 January.