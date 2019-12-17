Man Tortured on Suspicion of Theft in Kerala Dies
A 30-year-old man died of burn injuries to his private parts after he was severely tortured allegedly by seven people on suspicion of theft, police said on Monday, 16 December.
The group, including auto-rickshaw drivers, suspected that Ajeesh, a resident of Thiruvallom, had stolen the wallet and the mobile phone of a man sleeping at the Central Bus Stand in Thampanoor area. The group had beaten up Ajeesh and is also suspected to have tortured him, police said.
Police identified the suspects after a video of them beating Ajeesh surfaced on social media. Five of the suspects have been arrested and a search is on for the other two. Those arrested were produced before a court that remanded them to judicial custody.
