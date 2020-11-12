Man Thrashed for Theft & Arrested by Delhi Police Dies, Probe On

Coming back to what happened the previous day, Danish returned from the police station without seeing his brother. Hoping he would get to see him the next day, he got another call early morning a day later.

“Someone called me early morning and asked if Salman was my brother. They asked me to come to the GTB hospital and get his wife along. I reached here at 6:00 am and at 7:00 am we were shown his body and told he was dead. One of his hands was broken in two places and there was blood all over his body.”

When asked if he has any images of the injuries on his body, Danish said he did not have the time to get a camera phone arranged and click the photos.

“Even if my brother made a mistake, won’t you give them the space to make his case or make amends for his mistakes? How did he die?” his brother asks.