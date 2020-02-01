Only Hindus Will Have Their Way, Says Shaheen Bagh Gunman on Video
A man fired two rounds in the air in the Shaheen Bagh area, the epicentre of anti-CAA protests in Delhi, just two days after a teenager opened fire at the Jamia Nagar area leading to a student being injured.
The man, who was taken into custody by the police following the incident, was heard saying on video, “Humaare desh meing aur kisiki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (In our country, only Hindus will have their way, nobody else.)”
According to ANI, the man has identified himself as Kapil Gujjar.
No one was injured in the incident which occurred at around 4:53 pm, news agency PTI reported.
According to eyewitnesses quoted by PTI, the man opened fire behind the stage at the site where the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has been going on for over a month.
The man was overpowered by locals and handed over to the police.
The incident also comes days after a local contractor armed with a gun had come to the site and asked the people to end the protest.
