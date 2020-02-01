Only Hindus Will Have Their Way, Says Shaheen Bagh Gunman on Video

A man fired two rounds in the air in the Shaheen Bagh area, the epicentre of anti-CAA protests in Delhi, just two days after a teenager opened fire at the Jamia Nagar area leading to a student being injured.

The man, who was taken into custody by the police following the incident, was heard saying on video, “Humaare desh meing aur kisiki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (In our country, only Hindus will have their way, nobody else.)”

According to ANI, the man has identified himself as Kapil Gujjar.