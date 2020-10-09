Man Kills Wife in UP’s Banda, Walks into Police Stn with Her Head

A man murdered his wife on suspicion of having an affair and beheaded her after a quarrel in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda on Friday, 9 October.

“The accused killed his wife in suspicious of an affair with their neighbour. He also attacked and injured the neighbour. The probe underway,” ASP Mahendra Pratap Chauhan told ANI.

According to NDTV, the man identified as Chinnar Yadav, had a quarrel with his wife Vimla at 7.30 am.

“In a fit of rage, Chinnar Yadav cut his wife's head off with a sharp weapon, following which he carried her severed head to the Baberu Police Station where he surrendered,” Chauhan told NDTV.

The woman's body has reportedly been sent for a forensic test.