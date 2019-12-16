Amid Spat With Guv, Mamata Stalls Population Register Work in WB
The West Bengal government on Monday, 16 December, put on hold on the updation of National Population Register in state. The order states that no activity regarding the NPR will be taken up without “prior clearance” from the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government.
‘Guv’s Obligation to Maintain Peace,’ Says Banerjee
Banerjee on Monday evening wrote to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar saying the governor's obligation is to support the state government to maintain peace and not aggravate the situation through his provocations.
"I am really sorry to see your frequent tweets and press briefings criticising the state government and also involving the senior officers of the state," Banerjee wrote to Dhankhar.
West Bengal Guv’s Response
Dhankhar asked Banerjee over the micro blogging site during the day to personally update him on Tuesday, 17 December, about the current situation in the state in view of the violence over the amended Citizenship Act.
The governor had on Monday also expressed his displeasure on Twitter at the state's chief secretary and the director general of police's failure to turn up despite his summons to them to brief him on the prevailing unrest in parts of the state. He had described their absence as "unfortunate and unexpected".
He has been at loggerheads with the TMC government in the state soon after taking up office in July end over a number of issues and had taken to expressing his views a number of times over Twitter.
Violent protests over the amended Citizenship Act continued to rock parts of West Bengal for the third consecutive day. Several incidents of vandalism and arson were reported from different districts.
