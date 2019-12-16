Amid Spat With Guv, Mamata Stalls Population Register Work in WB

Dhankhar asked Banerjee over the micro blogging site during the day to personally update him on Tuesday, 17 December, about the current situation in the state in view of the violence over the amended Citizenship Act.

The governor had on Monday also expressed his displeasure on Twitter at the state's chief secretary and the director general of police's failure to turn up despite his summons to them to brief him on the prevailing unrest in parts of the state. He had described their absence as "unfortunate and unexpected".