'Biased Against Brahmins': Makhanlal Uni Students Want Profs Out

A group of students of Bhopal’s Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism staged a protest against two visiting professors – Dilip Mandal and Mukesh Kumar – alleging they create “caste divide among students” through their social media posts.

The students also alleged that Mandal, a senior journalist, asks surname of students and “misbehaves with upper caste students”. When asked to cite an example, one of the protesters, Prakhar Dwivedi, said, “Once we were asked to write PTCs for a journalism class. Because I had mentioned my surname, he knew I was from a general category and hence asked me to rewrite the PTC five times. Meanwhile, he asked another student from the SC/ST community to write the PTC twice.”