Gandhi Beyond Any Formal Recognition: SC on Bharat Ratna Petition
The Supreme Court, on Friday 17 January, refused to entertain a PIL seeking conferment of 'Bharat Ratna' on Mahatma Gandhi saying that people hold the father of the nation beyond any formal recognition, news agency PTI reported.
A bench, comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde, justice BR Gavai and justice Surya Kant, however asked petitioner Anil Dutta Sharma to give representation to the central government in this regard.
The issue of directing the government to award Bharat Ratna to the father of the nation was not a "justiciable issue", it said.
The bench however said that it agreed with the sentiments of the petitioner for granting official decoration to Mahatma Gandhi.
Disposing of the petition, the top court said, "We will allow you to give a representation to the Centre in this regard." Sharma, in his PIL, had sought a direction to the government to give "official decoration" to Mahatma Gandhi to honour him for the contribution to the nation.
As the court said that the freedom movement icon was higher than the civilian honour, the petitioner requested the court to suggest a greater recognition.
When the court asked him to name an honour "better than Bharat Ratna", the petitioner said, “It is for the government to decide,” NDTV reported.
(With inputs from NDTV and PTI)
