Gandhi Beyond Any Formal Recognition: SC on Bharat Ratna Petition

The bench however said that it agreed with the sentiments of the petitioner for granting official decoration to Mahatma Gandhi.

Disposing of the petition, the top court said, "We will allow you to give a representation to the Centre in this regard." Sharma, in his PIL, had sought a direction to the government to give "official decoration" to Mahatma Gandhi to honour him for the contribution to the nation.

As the court said that the freedom movement icon was higher than the civilian honour, the petitioner requested the court to suggest a greater recognition.

When the court asked him to name an honour "better than Bharat Ratna", the petitioner said, “It is for the government to decide,” NDTV reported.