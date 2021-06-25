FAQ: Maha Scraps Level 4 & 5 From Unlock Plan, What’s Allowed Now?

What will be the shop timings under the five levels?

Shops dealing with essential items may remain open till 4 pm on all days under levels 3 and 4. However, they will open till 4 pm on weekdays and be closed on weekends if they fall under level 5.

Medical shops shall be functional on weekends as well even if they come under level 5.

Shops dealing with non-essential items may remain open till 4 pm on weekdays under level 3. However, they will remain closed if they fall under level 4 or 5.