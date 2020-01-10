Maharashtra’s 2019-20 Fiscal Deficit Seen at Rs 90,000 crore

Maharashtra, one of the richest states in the country, is staring at over Rs 90,000-crore fiscal deficit by the end of current fiscal, said an official on Thursday, 9 January.

Fiscal deficit is the difference between total revenue (or income) of the government in comparison to the total expenditure.

The state government estimated that fiscal deficit as on 31 December 2019, was around Rs 95,000 crore, which is expected to come down (to around Rs 90,000 crore by March) as the new administration has indicated imposing several cuts in expenditure and daily expenses, the official said.