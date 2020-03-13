Maha Govt Asks Departments to Shift Accounts to Nationalised Banks

Despite pleas from the Reserve Bank against it, the Maharashtra government on Friday, 13 March, issued a circular asking all its departments to shift their accounts to nationalised banks.

In the wake of reports of such moves being mulled by some states, the Reserve Bank had on Thursday written to state governments not to shift away from private sector lenders, flagging its concerns on financial stability.

The fiasco at Yes Bank, a private sector lender, has led some state governments to think on these lines.