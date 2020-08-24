Cong Crisis: Maha Cabinet Min Issues Open Threat to Chavan, Deora
“Congress leaders will see how they move freely within state,” tweeted Kedar, demanding that the leaders apologise.
Maharashtra Cabinet minister Sunil Chattrapal Kedar on Monday, 24 August, issued an open threat to fellow Congress leaders Mukul Wasnik, Prithviraj Chavan, and Milind Deora, for allegedly writing a letter raising questions on the leadership of the Gandhi family.
“Congress leaders will see how they move freely within the state,” tweeted Kedar, demanding that the three leaders “apologise for their act immediately.”
After nearly 23 Congress leaders wrote to the interim chief Sonia Gandhi seeking the party’s revival, several reports suggested that the 73-year-old veteran leader has offered to step down at the party meet scheduled for 24 August and asked for senior leaders to find her replacement.
Senior Congress leaders – including former chief ministers, sitting members of parliament (MP) and former Union ministers – have written a letter to Sonia Gandhi asking for changes in the party, arguing that the party’s revival is “a national imperative.”
The reports have, however, been deemed to be untrue by the party.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress leaders on 23 August passed a resolution, stating that Sonia Gandhi should continue as the party president. The resolution stated that in case she refuses to do so, Rahul Gandhi should take over as the Congress chief.
