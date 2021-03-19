Maharashtra ATS Files Reply in Sachin Vaze’s Bail Plea 

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday, 19 March filed its reply in Thane sessions court to the anticipatory bail application of Sachin Vaze in the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case.

The matter will be next heard on 30 March.

A day before he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Vaze had filed a pre-arrest bail application in a court in Thane on 12 March, terming the FIR filed by the Maharashtra ATS as "baseless and without any motive,” since the FIR didn’t name any persons.

Facing the heat of the controversial case, Vaze was arrested on 13 March by the NIA and was suspended a day later.