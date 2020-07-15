Lakshmi-Manjamalai Reunite: TN Bull’s Video Leads to Happy Ending

In the video, Manjamalai could be seen grunting in frustration and attempting to push his snout through the lorry’s grills. Lakshmi too could be seen looking at Manjamalai, but was unable to get off the vehicle.

When the vehicle finally left, an aggrieved Manjamalai chased it for a kilometre, Vellaiyan’s brother Manikandan had told TNM.

This affection between the bovines, captured on video, tugged at the heartstrings of many in the state, with several coming forward to help the owner buy back the cow. It was finally Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s son, OP Pradeep, who paid the cow's new owner and helped bring Lakshmi back to town.